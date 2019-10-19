|
LEWIS, Shonda Y. Shonda Y. Lewis Age 58 of Atlanta, GA made her peaceful transition on Wed., Oct. 16, 2019. Survived by her brother Juan T. Lewis (Kyoko), nephew Chaise S. Lewis, aunts, Mrs. Theodora Howell, Mrs. Gloria Lewis, Mrs. Portia Ridgeway, Mrs. Arlene Ridgeway and Mrs. Lolita Ridgeway, uncle, Mr. Richard A. Hogg, Sr. and many cousins and close friends. Memorial Sat., Oct. 26 at 2 PM Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah's Witnesses Springfield Congregation, 125 East 17th St. Jacksonville, FL 32206. Burial Mon, 10/28 at 11 AM Greenwood Cemetery, 1428 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37210.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 19, 2019