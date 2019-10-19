Resources
More Obituaries for Shonda Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shonda Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shonda Lewis Obituary
LEWIS, Shonda Y. Shonda Y. Lewis Age 58 of Atlanta, GA made her peaceful transition on Wed., Oct. 16, 2019. Survived by her brother Juan T. Lewis (Kyoko), nephew Chaise S. Lewis, aunts, Mrs. Theodora Howell, Mrs. Gloria Lewis, Mrs. Portia Ridgeway, Mrs. Arlene Ridgeway and Mrs. Lolita Ridgeway, uncle, Mr. Richard A. Hogg, Sr. and many cousins and close friends. Memorial Sat., Oct. 26 at 2 PM Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah's Witnesses Springfield Congregation, 125 East 17th St. Jacksonville, FL 32206. Burial Mon, 10/28 at 11 AM Greenwood Cemetery, 1428 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37210.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shonda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.