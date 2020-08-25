1/1
Sibyl Ragan
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sibyl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RAGAN, Sibyl Milam Sibyl Milam Ragan, 95, of Mableton, Georgia, passed away on August 2, 2020. Sibyl was born in Douglasville, GA on June 1, 1925. Sibyl was married to Ottie Lee Ragan on October 11, 1941. Sibyl and Ottie Lee owned Ragan Furniture Company in Mableton for many years. She spent 50 years as a Sunday school teacher at Mableton First Baptist Church. Sibyl is survived by her daughter, Gloria Ragan Hunter; granddaughter, Donna McCoy (Sean McCoy); great-grandsons, Ragan McCoy and Mason McCoy; grandson, Lee Hunter, and Shay Richardson (Allen Richardson); great-granddaughters, Elizabeth Hunter and Sibyl Hunter; brothers and sisters, Robert Milam, George Milam, Barbara Milam, and Patsy Milam; and many nieces and nephews. Sibyl was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ottie Lee Ragan; her daughter, Gwendolyn Ragan; her parents, William DeWitt Milam and Opal Milam; and brother and sisters, Leroy Milam, Celeste Milam, Louise Milam Lee, and Irma Milam. Sibyl is a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org/ in Memory of Sibyl Ragan. The family of Sibyl Ragan wishes to thank you all for your continued prayers during this time. Private funeral services were held. Rev. Reginald Lagrone officiated the service. Arrangements, Davis-Struempf Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory
1975 E West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
(770) 944-2900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved