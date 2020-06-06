Sidney Hetzler
HETZLER, Jr., Sidney Neal It is with great sadness that the family of Sidney Neal Hetzler, Jr., announces his passing, on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the age of 79 years old. A native of Kensington, GA, Sidney graduated from Baylor School in Chattanooga, TN, in 1958. His education continued to include a B.A. 1962, Vanderbilt University; M.S. 1973, Boston University; and a Ph.D. 1990, Emory University. Sidney owned the Hetzler Brokerage Company and had over 45 years in the food brokerage business, preceded by a 15-year communications career. Perhaps one of Sidney's strongest legacies is his advocacy for the arts in Chattanooga, specifically festivals and the dance community. In the early 1980s Sidney helped to create and served as the first president of the non-profit 'Friends of the Festival' which still supports the operation of the Riverbend Festival today. He later created a dance community at his Split Tree Farm in Kensington, GA, where many aspiring social dancers came to learn and be a part of the community that Sid fostered. The dance weekends that Sid hosted were a mix of contra, waltz, squares. tango, swing, and contact improv. Sidney was recently preceded in death by his brother, William (Bill) Robert Hetzler, Sr. Sidney is survived by his sister, Joan as well as his sister-in-law, Carol Hetzler, and his nieces and nephew, Jennifer, Rob, and Julie (Doug). A celebration of life memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sidney can be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes Fort Oglethorpe, GA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 6, 2020
