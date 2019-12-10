|
JENNETTE, Sidney Sidney Earle Jennette, Jr. passed away at age 93 in Griffin, GA. Born in Greensboro, NC, on Nov. 23, 1926, Sid was the son of the late S. E. Jennette, Sr. and Ann T. Jennette. In 1949, Sid married his lifelong sweetheart, Mary Helen James, who passed away in August of 2012. Following the death of Mary Helen, Sid married Jackkie Veldhuis and they lived happily together at The Dairy until his death. Jennette is survived by his devoted wife Jackkie, his daughter-in-law Jane Jennette of Elkton, FL and children Sid and Shannon Jennette and Todd and Christin Delisa; Lynn Stavely of Wilmington, NC and sons Luke and Connor; Don Jennette and wife Terri of Atlanta and son Jack; Jackkie's children Jan and Chuck Kalb of Austin, TX; Jon and Cathy Veldhuis of Cumming, GA; and Jill and Brian Johnstone of Hillside, IL; their grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brother Dr. Tyson and wife Peggy Jennette of Wilson, N.C; his nieces Anne and Stuart Grainger of Wilmington and Alyson and Bill Dallas of Griffin. Preceded in death by wife Mary Helen James Jennette and son Sidney Earle Jennette III. Funeral Services will be held at St George's Episcopal Church, 132 North 10th Street, Griffin, GA 30223 on Friday, Dec. 13, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. George's Episcopal School, 103 Birch Street, Milner, GA 30257. Or, The Salvation Army, 725 Meriwether Street, Griffin, GA 30224.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 10, 2019