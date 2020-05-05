|
|
TURNER, Sidney C. Sidney Chesley Turner died on Friday, May 1, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Sid was born April 12, 1942 in Wilson, NC to James Wilbur and Beatrice Tomlinson Turner. An inquisitive and daring child, he attended Woodard Elementary School, Ralph L. Fike High School in Wilson and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He joined the Army Reserves and served at Womack Army Hospital, Fort Bragg, NC. Sid loved scouting and rose to the rank of Eagle Scout and participated in the BSA Explorer Program. With his guidance, both his sons attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Sid counseled many scouts through the Life to Eagle program at St. James UMC Troop 370 in Atlanta, GA. His heart never really left North Carolina. It was there he began working for Lanier Business Products which brought him to Atlanta as Southeast Regional Manager. He worked for Ames Color File, Care Technologies and Senior TV, all in the medical or elder care industries. Sid served on the Board of Georgia-ALFA until he retired in 2017. For 32 years, Sid ushered the 9:00 am Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta. He also coordinated ushers for the other Masses, special Liturgies, and funerals. Sid is survived by Barbara, his wife of 43 years, sons James and Theodore of Atlanta GA, daughter Chesley of Philadelphia, PA, sisters Beatrice Lokey (Lee) and Marie Turner of Atlanta, GA brother Wilbur Turner of Raleigh NC, Mother-in-law Mary Haller of Atlanta, GA, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. His gentleness, droll wit and inventiveness will be missed by those who knew him well. May his soul, and all the souls of all the faithful departed, rest in Peace. A funeral Mass at 10:00 am EDT on Thursday, May 7 will be streamed (https://livestream.com/ctk/events/8781593) and cremains will be interred at Honey Creek Woodlands at the Trappist Monastery in Conyers, GA. A memorial Mass at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Atlanta, GA will be celebrated when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Memorial contribution information is available at the Fischer Funeral Care website.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 5, 2020