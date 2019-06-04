ETHRIDGE, Silvia Hornsby Silvia Hornsby Ethridge, 77, of Atlanta, died Thursday, May 30 2019. Silvia was a graduate of Bass H. S. in Atlanta. She retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation after 35 years of commendable service; Silvia was a long-time member of the Church of the Epiphany Choir. She was an avid reader with a broad knowledge of many subjects. Silvia loved crossword puzzles, trivia and her beloved cats. We will miss her boundless wit, beautiful smile and kind heart. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her memory to the Ministers Discretionary Fund at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany. The funeral service will be 10:30 am, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 2089 Ponce De Leon Avenue N.E; Atlanta, Ga. 30307. She will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery beside her husband, Wyndald who preceded her in death. A. S. Turner & Sons, Decatur. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary