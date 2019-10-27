|
FRASER (FORT), Silvia Lewis Silvia Lewis Fort Fraser, 99, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019. She will be remembered for her intelligence and loving nature. Silvia was born to William Ellis Fort and Silvia Lewis Fort on Sept. 8, 1920 in Cornelia, Georgia. She graduated from Cornelia High School as class valedictorian. She attended Biltmore College and Georgia College for Women in Milledgeville. Silvia was President of the Ashville, NC chapter of USO during WWII. She married the late James K. Fraser in 1946 and raised two sons, James (Jim) Fort Fraser and William (Woody) Allen Fraser. Silvia was a real estate agent for Walter Scott Realty in Decatur for several decades and loved living in her Winnona Park bungalow for over 40 years. Later in life, she stayed active as a member of PEO and the Red Hat Society. She is survived by sons Jim and Woody, grandchildren, Joanie, Jim, and Lizzy Fraser and Jamie Fowler, along with great-grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other family members and special friends. A Life Celebration will be held to honor Silvia on Sunday, November 10 at 2:00 PM at the Mary Gay House in Decatur. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 27, 2019