Sim Johnson Jr. Obituary
JOHNSON, Jr., Sim Mr. Sim Johnson, Jr. age 83, of Atlanta, GA, passed on January 12, 2020. Funeral Service Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731 Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Thomas Willis Sr., of Decatur, GA, will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM in our chapel. Elder Sylvania Watkins; Officiating. Interment, Hillandale Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, JoeAnn Willis; son, Thomas H. Willis, II (Sonya) and granddaughter, Jamerica. Visitation THIS EVENING at 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 16, 2020
