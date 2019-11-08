|
|
ITELD, Simone Simone Maman Iteld, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Simone was born in Meknes, Morocco, moved to Paris, then Detroit and finally settled in Atlanta in the 1970s. She began her career in Morocco as a nurse which was the perfect trade for her kind, loving, empathetic, and patient personality. She was a fighter and always found the silver lining of every cloud. She shook her fist at adversity, and never let the bumps in the road get her down. She courageously took over her husband, Julius', business when he tragically passed away and made sure that all of their wishes for their daughter were fulfilled. She had a way of making a person feel that they were the most important one in the room. Her laugh was infectious and she was a fabulous cook. She loved her family and her friends, but the light of her life were her three grandchildren, who will always have their Meme in their hearts. She is preceded by her husband, Julius Iteld; parents, Rebecca and Isaac Maman; brothers, Joseph Maman, Haim Maman, Albert Maman, and Raphael Maman; and nephew Ari Levadi. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Hershene Elisa and Gavin Ellman; Grandchildren Sarina, Kira and Judah Ellman; Siblings Laurette (David) Levadi, David Maman, Reina Mamane, Michel Mamane, Maurice (Celine) Mamane, Cecile Blate, Yom Tov (Debbie Diamond) Maman, and Colette (Abie) Myszka; sisters-In-Law, Suzanne Maman, Annette Maman, Lise Blondin and Clemence Levy. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. The family is so grateful to her wonderful caregiver, Cathy, and to Nolan and the Weinstein Hospice for their great care. A graveside service was held on November 7, at 11 AM, at Greenwood Cemetery, 1173 Cascade Circle SW, Atlanta, GA 30311 with Rabbi Binyomin Friedman officiating. Donations may be made to American Committee for Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem (www.acsz.org), Aish HaChaim (www.aishhachaim.org), Congregation OrHaTorah (www.ohrhatorahatl.org) , Congregation Ariel (www.congariel.org), or Beth Jacob Preschool Continuing Educational Fund (www.bethjacobatlanta.org). Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 8, 2019