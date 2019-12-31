|
GUIGOU, Sonia B. Sonia B. Guigou, 86, of Doraville, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Sonia was preceded in death by her husband, Jorge A. Guigou (1993). She is survived by her brother, Dr. Ivan Barrios (Miami), her sons and daughters-in-law, Jorge, Jr. and Clara Guigou, Eduardo and Diane Guigou, grandchildren, Alyssa, Danny (and his wife Laura), Steven (and his wife Emily), David and Alex Guigou; and her great-grandchildren, Leah, Elena and Liam Guigou. The family will receive friends Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 from 6 PM - 8 PM, at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be said at 11 AM, on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment will be in Crestlawn Memorial Park. Sonia devoted her time to family and her church, Holy Cross Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul Georgia at svdpgeorgia.org. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 31, 2019