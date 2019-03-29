Services
HAIRSTON-BESS, Sonia Tina Mrs. Sonia Tina Hairston-Bess passed in Minnesota on March 16, 2019. Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM from Paradise Missionary Baptist Church, 1711 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy., NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Rev. Dr. Charles A. Harper, III, Pastor officiating. Interment, Westview Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Rufus Bess; daughter, Brittany Bess; grandson, Kingston Bess; mother, Johnnie Mae Hairston; brother and sister, Vincent and Dierdre Hairston, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 10:00 AM at 638 Clover St., Atlanta, GA 30310 the day of service. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2019
