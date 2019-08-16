|
HAYES, Sonia Sonia Hayes, age 81, of Decatur, passed away August 13, 2019. Sonia was born and lived her entire life in Atlanta. When she was six, her father died in service to his county in the Battle of the Bulge and she was raised by her mother Thelma. In 1955, she met and married Conway Hayes. Raising three children, Sonia was a proficient old-fashioned homemaker, caring for her children with a talent for cooking and baking, which she always enjoyed. She was an avid gardener until shortly before her death, and she loved animals, birds and all wildlife. A generous woman, she always had a smile on her face, embraced her friends and neighbors as family and was one of those people who always struck up a conversation no matter where she was. Sonia is survived by her three children, Clay, Stuart and Elaine, and by her four grandchildren. The family will hold a visitation at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home in Decatur on Sunday, August 18th at 1 o'clock in the afternoon. A graveside service will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens thereafter at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Sonia's name to the Atlanta Humane Society.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 16, 2019