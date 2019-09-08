|
SIDERS, Sonja Jean Sonja Jean (Klafstad) Siders, 83, of Lilburn, GA passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019. Sonja was born in Somerville, MA on February 21, 1936 and raised in Belmont, MA and Trumbull, CT. In 1958, Sonja married Bob Siders, and they shared a life devoted to each other and their family. Sonja graduated from Colorado State University with a Bachelor's Degree. She was very active on the school committee in Medfield, MA; instrumental in getting a learning disability program going in Spartanburg, SC, active in the PTA in Lilburn, GA. She retired as a Sales Associate from Rich's/Macy's. Sonja loved swimming, hiking, sailing, canoeing, and traveling. She always had a smile on her face and loved getting to know people. She has been an active member in the Sons of Norway since 2007. She enjoyed learning more about her Norwegian heritage and loved talking to family in Norway. She absolutely enjoyed looking at and receiving all varieties of beautiful flowers. Sonja was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Siders; parents, Regina M. White and Erling Klafstad; brother, Erling Klafstad, Jr.; sister, Ragnhild Fay Carpenter; and son, Timon T Siders. Sonja is survived by her sister Julie Runnells; sons, Thomas T Siders (wife, Christine Alex) and James J Siders (wife, Debbie Siders); daughter, Sheryl (Siders) Speer; 8 wonderful grandchildren, Thomas Siders, Lea Siders, Erik Siders (wife, Joanna Siders), James Siders, Brittany Siders, Kristin Speer, Justin Speer, and Michael Speer; and 1 sweet and adorable great-grandchild Brielle Siders. Celebration of Life and reception will be September 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 1400 Killian Hill Rd SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. In lieu of flowers, Sonja would appreciate you sharing flowers with someone you love, an old friend, a stranger, a nursing home, someone you have not seen in a while, someone having a bad day, or just someone just because.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 8, 2019