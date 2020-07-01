Spencer Belkofer

BELKOFER, Spencer Lane August 28, 1983 - June 25, 2020 Spencer Lane Belkofer was born August 28, 1983 in Atlanta, Georgia to loving parents George Belkofer & Sam Belkofer, departed this life on June 25, 2020. Spencer was a 2002 graduate of the Montgomery Academy, where he earned numerous awards, accolades and championships in debate and forensics. After graduating from MA, Spencer enrolled at The University of Alabama, where he graduated in 2007 with a degree in Advertising & Public Relations. Following college graduation Spencer worked for Ogilvy Advertising in Nairobi, Kenya, where he also volunteered as an elementary schoolteacher. He later founded Lumen Interactive, a digital marketing and search engine optimization firm. Spencer was a lifetime lover of learning, animals, music and adventure. Spencer is survived by father George Belkofer of Atlanta, Georgia, mother Sam Belkofer of Montgomery, Alabama and brother Rankin Belkofer (Meredith) and niece Marlowe Belkofer of Birmingham, Alabama, and his cherished dog Atticus in addition to numerous lifelong friends. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Humane Society of Elmore County. There will be a memorial gathering at 3:00 Tuesday, June 30 at Gardens Cafe, located at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road, Mountain Brook 35223.



