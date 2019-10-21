|
RICHARDSON, Jr., Spurgeon Spurgeon "Spurge" Richardson, Jr., 78, of Atlanta, passed away during the morning of October 18, 2019. After a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease and Mantle Cell Lymphoma Cancer, Spurge was surrounded by his family when he was peacefully called to Heaven. Spurgeon was born April 5, 1941 in Edison, Georgia to the late Helen Grantham and Spurgeon Richardson, Sr. He attended Edison High School where his activities included sports editor of the "Hi-Voltage" newspaper, Vice-President of the Beta Club, member of the 4-H Club and FFA chapter, class treasurer, member of Edison's debate team, baseball, basketball and track. After graduation, Spurgeon moved to Athens to attend the University of Georgia. While at UGA, Spurgeon was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, worked at Dick Ferguson's clothing store, and most importantly, met and fell in love with his beautiful wife, Mary Frances, whom he married in 1962. He would later be inducted into the Gridiron Secret Society (Go Dawgs). Spurgeon loved everything about Athens and his GEORGIA Bulldogs. Upon graduation in 1963, he received a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science and Education and began his career in Athens working for the Georgia Center for Continuing Education. In 1965, Spurgeon and Mary Frances moved to Atlanta where he worked for the Georgia Bankers Association. Spurgeon began his career at Six Flags over Georgia in 1967 in Public Relations and soon became Director of Marketing. Spurgeon spent most of his 25 year career as the park's President and General Manager, and became an avid fan of roller coasters with The Great American Scream Machine being his favorite. In 1991 Spurgeon became President and CEO of the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau, and spent 17 years at the helm of the organization the longest tenure of any ACVB president. During his career at the ACVB, Spurgeon was instrumental in securing major events to Atlanta including conventions, 2 Super Bowls, numerous NCAA events, and the 1996 Olympic Games. One of his greatest experiences was participating in the Olympic Torch Relay. Spurgeon was a well-regarded and accomplished business man in the Atlanta community. His career highlights include: Rotary Club of Atlanta; past chair for the International Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus; International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions; Georgia Hotel and Travel Association; Cobb Chamber of Commerce; and past president of the of the Southeast Tourism Society. He held board positions with the Chick Fil A Foundation; Salvation Army; Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce; Georgia Chamber of Commerce; Central Atlanta Progress; Atlanta Sports Council; AAA South; the Alliance Theater; the Travel Industry Association; the Tourism Development Authority of Georgia; Chairman for the International Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus (because ofhis outreach, London and Paris joined IACVB and the organization expanded its international presence); the Advisory Board for the Georgia Department of Economic Development; and the Board of Trustees for Leadership Atlanta. Spurge was inducted into the Atlanta Hospitality Hall of Fame; Destinations International Hall of Fame; the Georgia Trend magazine Hall of Fame; the Georgia Hospitality & Travel Association Hall of Fame; and most recently the U.S. Travel Association's Hall of Leaders. He was selected as one of the "100 Most Influential Atlantans" by the Atlanta Business Chronicle and as one of the "90 Movers and Shakers" by the Georgia Society of Association Executives. While Spurge had many professional accomplishments, his biggest accomplishment was the person himself. Spurge was a loyal member of Wieuca Road Baptist Church for over 50 years. One of his favorite activities was his Sunday school group at church. He loved his family dearly; and, emphasized the importance of Faith, love, enthusiasm, passion, laughter, positivity, and treating people with respect. He was a devoted husband, dad, and grandfather. He valued family more than anything and his 8 grandchildren brought him great joy. He truly loved people and relationships. Spurge enjoyed spending time in Hilton Head and Amelia Island, and particularly enjoyed sitting in his chair on the beach reading books. Spurge was an avid runner and participated in many Peachtree Road races. He had a great sense of humor and loved making people laugh. His boisterous laugh was one of a kind and easily recognizable. He had many sayings, some of which he made up and some he borrowed: "Sitting on a ham sandwich starving to death", "Don't be at the airport when the boat comes in", "My My My", "That'll make a bulldog break his chain", "No use to be stupid if you don't use it once in a while", and many more. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Mary Frances (Estes); his three children: Spurgeon Richardson, III (Frances), Kathryn Gerrick (Charles) and Carter Richardson; eight Grandchildren: Rachel (24), Sarah Grace (21) and Spurgeon Richardson, IV (Knox) (18); Katie (17), Will (15) and Noah (12) Gerrick; Jack (15) and Dorsey Richardson (12); his brother Randall Richardson (Mary); nephews Carl Anderson, Jr. and David Anderson; Bryan Richardson and Grant Richardson; his nieces Tracy Dionne and Amy Defoor, and nephew James Allan. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Rotary Club of Atlanta primary initiative to end polio at www.endpolio.org; The Greatest Needs Fund at The ASH Foundation (American Society of Hematology) to help cure blood-related cancers at www.hematology.org; or The Salvation Army (give.salvationarmyusa.org). The family will receive visitors Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 4:30 to 8 PM, at H. M. Patterson and Son-Oglethorpe Hill in Brookhaven. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in the Sanctuary of Peachtree Presbyterian Church, with a reception following in the Williams Center.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 21, 2019