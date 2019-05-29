COOPER, Stacey Penny Stacey Penny Cooper, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, died unexpectedly on May 25, 2019 after a brief illness. Vivacious, warm and loving, Stacey brought laughter and joy to all she met, especially her devoted husband of 40 years, Oliver Milton Cooper, III. Born to the late Robert Elliott Penny, Jr. and Dale Banker Penny, she spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia, where along with her husband, she raised two amazing children. A passionate athlete, she competed in the Olympic trials for the first women's marathon (while pregnant with her first child!), and competed successfully in road races and triathlons. Stacey devoted her life to wellness of body and spirit, and transformed the lives of many through her career as a health instructor and personal trainer. Stacey was the first woman to serve as Physical Director for the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, founder of Sportech, Unconventional Fitness, and Exercise Your Potential, and a certified personal trainer and instructor in many disciplines, including Yoga, Pilates, and Zumba. She was passionate about service. While in Atlanta, Stacey was an active member of St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher, Stephen minister, and president of St. Elizabeth's Chapter. Stacey then moved to London, where she served on the board of St. Martin-in-the-Fields and volunteered at Mary's Living & Giving Shop for Save the Children, and more recently, Costa Rica, where she worked with many clients and young people as a lifestyle coach and was a beloved figure well known in the Costa Ballena. Wherever she went Stacey made friends easily, brightened the room, and inspired others. She is now free to shine her light into the universe. Stacey is survived by her husband Oliver Milton Cooper, III; mother Dale Banker Penny; children Leslie Cooper Vigen (William Jefferson Vigen) and Robert Oliver Cooper; twin granddaughters Avery Dahl Vigen and Olivia Lee Vigen; sister Suzy Penny Cohen (William Joseph Cohen) and brother Robert Elliott Penny, III (Wade Purcell Penny). She was much loved, and her incredible energy and loving kindness will be sorely missed. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church in Atlanta at 3:00 p.m. on May 31, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Stacey's name to the V Foundation for Cancer Research, www.jimmyv.org, or St. Martin-in-the-Fields, Trafalgar Square, London, www.smitf.org, Save the Children, Guardavidas Costa Ballena Lifeguards. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from May 29 to May 30, 2019