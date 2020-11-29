Stacey Butler Koenenn, 53, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully in her home on Thanksgiving morning, November 26, 2020.Stacey was a charismatic, kind, and exceedingly vibrant woman, wife, mother, and friend. All who knew her knew her exuberance and her passion for those around her. Even as a child, the youngest of four, Stacey was always a bright light surrounding herself with excitement, making her place known in the world. She was a brilliant young woman in so many ways. She left her home in Memphis, TN to attend the University of Mississippi where she met her husband of twenty-nine years and countless other people who are still friends today. After college, she entered a highly successful career before deciding to focus on her two young girls full-time. Stacey was an exceptional mother, wife, and friend who could be found at any time shopping the newest trends, chatting on the tennis courts, or enjoying time at home with her daughters, husband, and poodles.Stacey lived a beautiful and vivacious life always making new friends and ensuring all those around her were having a good time. From her fabulous parties, to her unique ideas, she was always creating an atmosphere of light and love for all who knew her. She remained close to her Faith, and was especially fond of the Mustard Seed Communities, a non-profit organization she dedicated her entire heart to.Stacey's whole world was her beloved daughters and her husband, and she was ours. She will be dearly missed and surely never forgotten. She left a permanent mark on this world, knowing Stacey, perhaps in the form of Lily Pulitzer or a monogram.Stacey Koenenn is survived by her husband, Rich Koenenn; daughters, Katie Koenenn, Mary Elise Koenenn; parents, Mike and Dianne Butler; parents in-law Alfred and Judi Koenenn; sisters, Cindy (David) Wyatt, Vicki (Bob) Payne; and brother, Rob (Beth) Butler; Brothers in-law, Jason (Renee) Koenenn, Stephen (Rebecca) Koenenn; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who she held dear to her heart. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mustard Seed Communities. The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 4 to 6 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. The Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday morning, December 2, 2020 at 10 o 'clock at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church,7171 Glenridge Dr., Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery at Rotten Bayou in Pass Christian, Mississippi.



