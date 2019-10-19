|
ROBBINS, Staci Staci Robbins, 38, of Dunwoody, Georgia died October 17, 2019. She spent her life inspiring others, overcoming odds, and living life to the fullest. She enjoyed travel, teaching, books, art, and her family and friends. She loved her job as an elementary school teacher and was so proud to receive the Teacher of the Year Award from Montclair Elementary School. She was preceded in death by her beloved Yorkie "Teddy" and by her grandparents, Perry and Claire Smolen and Al and Shirley (Honey) Robbins. Staci is survived by her parents, Ronald and Samra Robbins; sisters, Hillary Robbins and Daryl Robbins (Erik Karmol); niece and nephew, Sawyer and Sullivan Karmol; uncle, Lee Smolen and aunt and uncle, Linda and Frank Nathan. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Backpack Buddies in care of Congregation Beth Shalom, 5303 Winters Chapel Road, Atlanta, Ga. 30360. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019, 12:30 p.m. at Congregation Beth Shalom in Dunwoody, Georgia. Private interment will follow the service at the cemetery. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral care, Atlanta, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 19, 2019