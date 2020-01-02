|
|
MAY, Jr., Stancel Leroy "Stan" Stancel (Stan) Leroy May, Jr., was called home to be with God on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Stan was born in Moultrie, Georgia, on April 5, 1930. He graduated from Moultrie High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Business Administration from Georgia State University. He was married on February 9, 1952, to his wife Armona Delorice Jay May, and they enjoyed 67 wonderful years together (before her passing in May 2019). After high school, Stan spent 3 years working for his uncle's traveling zoo (Duggan Brothers which converted into a full scale circus in 1951 traveling under the name of the Hagen-Wallace Circus) where he developed a lifelong love for the circus. Considered one of the most impactful points of his life, Stan joined the U.S. Army in 1951 and served in the Korean war. After returning from Korea in 1953, Stan and Mona moved to Moultrie, Georgia, for several years. In 1956 they moved to Atlanta, then finally to Jonesboro in 1965 where he proudly served as the Executive Vice President of the Clayton County Chamber of Commerce. He went on to spend the next 35 years publishing a monthly newsletter called The Chamber of Commerce Pacesetter. Stan served as an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Jonesboro where he and Mona found great pleasure in being a part of this congregation. He is succeeded by his four sons: Stephen Michael May (Laurel), Jay Anthony May, Stancel Leroy May, III (Kim), and Geoffrey Windom May (Heather). He was preceded in death by his wife Mona and his only daughter, Regina Carol May Babb. He is survived by thirteen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 1-2 PM on Saturday, January 4, 2020, in the chapel at Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, to be followed immediately by a Funeral Service at 2 PM. Burial will follow at Camp Memorial Park in Fayetteville. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Jonesboro/Stockbridge, 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 2, 2020