ALFORD, Stanley Celebration of Life for Stanley Alford, Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 1 PM, Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Rd. SW, Atlanta. Instate 12 Noon. Rev. Dr. Aaron L. Parker, Pastor. Interment Westview Cemetery. Cortege will assemble at Murray Brothers at 12 PM on day of service. Survivors: sons, Stanley C. Alford and Stephen J. Alford; grandchildren; siblings; other relatives and friends. Viewing today 2 9 PM, at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 25, 2020