Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Zion Hill Baptist Church
6175 Campbellton Rd. SW,
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Zion Hill Baptist Church
6175 Campbellton Rd. SW
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Alford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Alford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Alford Obituary
ALFORD, Stanley Celebration of Life for Stanley Alford, Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 1 PM, Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Rd. SW, Atlanta. Instate 12 Noon. Rev. Dr. Aaron L. Parker, Pastor. Interment Westview Cemetery. Cortege will assemble at Murray Brothers at 12 PM on day of service. Survivors: sons, Stanley C. Alford and Stephen J. Alford; grandchildren; siblings; other relatives and friends. Viewing today 2 9 PM, at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -