|
|
DUDA, Stanley Thomas Stanley Thomas Duda, 66, of Woodstock, Georgia entered into rest on August 13, 2019. Stan was born in Buffalo, New York and relocated to Atlanta 31 years ago. Beloved husband of 46 years to Carol Mae (nee Gaiser) Duda; devoted father of Heather (Raymond) Oliver and Jason Duda; cherished grandfather of Amelia, Addison and Dylan; loving son of the late Stanley and Mary Duda; dear brother of Barb (Tom), Carole (Guy) and Jim; also survived by nieces and nephews. After a 45-year career in the construction industry, most recently at GCP and Coastal Construction Products, he retired in January 2019. Private funeral services will be held at St. Michael the Archangel in Woodstock, GA on August 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stan's memory to Homestead Hope Foundation (hospice).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 17, 2019