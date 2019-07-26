|
HOOK, Stanley Edward Stanley Edward Hook, age 80, of Smyrna, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, after a long illness. He was born on January 20, 1939, to the late Peter Tony Hook and Mabel Omans Hook. A native of Lyons Falls, New York, Mr. Hook served in the United States Air Force and was employed for 27 years with the New York State Police. He later served as Chief of the Smyrna Police Department for 23 years before retiring. Mr. Hook was also an avid golfer and loved the New York Mets. He was preceded in death by brothers and sisters John, Ruth, Mary Jane, George, and Peter. Surviving are his loving wife Patricia Fiorillo Hook, daughters Jo Anne Hook White (Billy) of England, AR, Amanda Hook Goodno (Harrison) of Atlanta, grandchildren Julie Sickles, Matthew and Kevin White, Caleb and Nolan Goodno, great-grandchildren Katherine, Benjamin, and Andrew Sickles, Elijah White, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2-6 pm Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. A memorial service will be held 10 am Monday, July 29, 2019, at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 26, 2019