MILLIGAN, Sr., Stanley G. Stanley G. Milligan, Sr., 57, of Rex, passed away, Sat. August 3, 2019. His services will be held Fri. Aug. 9, at 11am, Fountain of Faith MBC, 6712 W. Fayetteville Rd, Riverdale. Rev. Reginald B. Newman, Pastor. Rev. Belinda McCastle, Eulogist. Rev. Dr. Gaines W. Culpepper, Jr., Officiant. Remains will lie in state 10 AM - 11AM. Public viewing, Thur, Aug. 8, 3pm-7pm, HOPE Funeral Home, 165 Carnegie Pl, Fayetteville, GA 30214. (770) 461-9222.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 8, 2019