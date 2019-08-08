Services
HOPE Funeral Home
165 Carnegie Place
Fayetteville, GA 30214
(770) 461-9222
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
HOPE Funeral Home
165 Carnegie Place
Fayetteville, GA 30214
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fountain of Faith MBC
6712 W. Fayetteville Rd
Riverdale, GA
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Fountain of Faith MBC
6712 W. Fayetteville Rd
Riverdale, GA
View Map
MILLIGAN, Sr., Stanley G. Stanley G. Milligan, Sr., 57, of Rex, passed away, Sat. August 3, 2019. His services will be held Fri. Aug. 9, at 11am, Fountain of Faith MBC, 6712 W. Fayetteville Rd, Riverdale. Rev. Reginald B. Newman, Pastor. Rev. Belinda McCastle, Eulogist. Rev. Dr. Gaines W. Culpepper, Jr., Officiant. Remains will lie in state 10 AM - 11AM. Public viewing, Thur, Aug. 8, 3pm-7pm, HOPE Funeral Home, 165 Carnegie Pl, Fayetteville, GA 30214. (770) 461-9222.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 8, 2019
