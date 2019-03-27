RINZLER, Stanley Stanley Rinzler, 90, of Atlanta, passed away March 25, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Stanley was born in Brooklyn, NY to Nora and Charles. His family moved to Atlanta when he was 13 years old. He attended Boys High School and the University of Georgia. In 1955, he married his one true love, Marlene Weinstein. As young newlyweds, they moved to Houston, TX where Stanley worked as a homebuilder. With a growing family, they returned to Atlanta in 1962 when Stanley joined his father in their commercial real estate business. During the bygone era of small-town Atlanta when handshakes and good faith sealed deals, Stanley built an enduring, successful real estate business. He was respected and admired by the real estate community, always acting with honor and integrity. Stanley supported Democratic and progressive political candidates and social causes dating back to the Civil Rights era of the 1960's. He and Marlene were ardent supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment and hosted a rally at their home, attended by then Governor and Mrs. Jimmy Carter who were leading the fight. During this period, they were also involved in the 1966 Georgia Governor's race, supporting Ellis Arnold's unsuccessful campaign against Lester Maddox. Always generous in local philanthropy, Stanley was active in many organizations, serving as Chairman of the Young Executive Division of Atlanta Jewish Federation, Chairman of Israel Bonds in the early 1960's when Israel was still a very young state, Board member of the Anti-Defamation League and American Jewish Committee, as well as many nonreligious charities. Stanley loved seeing the world, and he and Marlene were fortunate to have traveled extensively, often with their children and grandchildren. Vital until his 80's, among his favorite trips were walking with the lions in Zimbabwe and exploring various destinations such as Moscow, Shanghai, and New Zealand. Since age 82, Stanley faced Parkinson's disease with great courage. Through a valiant struggle as the disease progressed, he never complained, always striving to keep going. He taught us all the lifelong lessons of caring, humor, generosity, honor, and the importance of family and community. He was a warm and generous man known for his beautiful blue eyes, easygoing nature, immediately likeable personality, and his repertoire of entertaining stories and jokes. Above all else, Stanley cherished time with his adoring family. He was a dedicated son who visited his parents every day until they passed away. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, and friend. In addition to Marlene, his wife of 64 years, Stanley will be dearly missed by his children Andy (Nancy) Rinzler, Lisa (Alan) Lubel, Jamie (Michael) Balk, brother Bobby (Renee) Rinzler, grandchildren Stephanie and Melissa Rinzler, Nicole and Josh Lubel, and Sayre Balk, as well as nieces and nephews. We shall miss him dearly and will cherish him always. The Rinzler family is most appreciative of his longtime caregivers, Eric English, Nyima Sambou, Bernard Mohale, Petal Anderson, and the staff of the Weinstein Hospice for its professional and compassionate care. A memorial service will be held at AA Synagogue on Wednesday, March 27 at 2 pm, followed by a private burial. Donations may be made to Ahavath Achim Synagogue (www.aasynagogue.org) or Weinstein Hospice (www.weinsteinhospice.com). Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary