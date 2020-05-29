TURNER, Stanley Stepfon On Saturday, April 25, 2020, Stanley Stepfon Turner, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away at the age of 55. Stanley was born on June 6, 1964 in Atlanta, GA to the late Robert D. Turner and Johnnie Mae Walker. In 1966, he migrated to Newburgh, NY with his family. Here, he built his foundation and attended Newburgh City School District. In 1986, Stanley returned to Georgia, where he made Atlanta his home. Stanley worked in the construction business for 20 plus years and specialized in concrete layering. He had many talentshe was a writer of poetry, enjoyed playing chess and cards. Stanley leaves behind brother, Robert D. Turner, III and sister-in-law, Jeanette Turner (Annie) of Lilburn, GA, aunt, Mattie Kate Showers of Atlanta, GA, daughter, Tasia McClain of Fayetteville, NC, son, Almando Turner of St. Paul, MN, daughter, Trenise Turner of Atlanta, GA, grandchildren, Jalen McClain and Rhema McClain of Fayetteville, NC, Christopher Brathwaite, Choris Brathwaite and Cherish Brathwaite of Atlanta, GA, nieces, Danita Turner of High Point, NC, Damara Turner and Jade Turner of Lilburn, GA, a great-nephew and a host of cousins, and friends.



