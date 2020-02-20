|
WHITE, Starr Starr Dallis White, 66, of Dahlonega, and former long-time Decatur resident, passed away at her home on Sunday, February 16, 2020, after a long battle with COPD. Starr was born at Georgia Baptist Hospital in Atlanta Georgia on February 18, 1953 to the late Louise and Robert Dallis. She lived in Dahlonega with her boyfriend, Scott Mokrzycki and his son Andrew. She is survived by her brother Robert V. Dallis of Tampa, Florida. Cryptside funeral services will be held at 11 AM, on Sat., February 22, at Arlington Memorial Park, Sunrise Chapel in Sandy Springs, with Rev. Dawn Britt and Rev. Chap. Susan Collins officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Arlington. Memorial donations may be made in honor of Starr Dallis White to the in support of their COPD Research. Arrangements are by A.S. Turner and Sons, Decatur, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 20, 2020