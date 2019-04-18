Services
Stephanie DAVIS
DAVIS, Stephanie Ms. Stephanie D. Davis passed away on April 13, 2019. A native of Jacksonville, FL, she was a graduate of Jean Ribault High School Class of 1986. Furthering her education, she attended Clark College and Georgia State University, where she earned a B.S. degree in Communications. Ms. Davis was employed as Director of Media Relations with Cox Communications for over 7 years and most recently with Delta Air Lines, Inc. as a Manager. Survivors include her parents, Michael Richardson and Ms. Gloria Richardson; sister, brothers, a number of other relatives and friends. Ms. Davis will rest in ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Dr., Jacksonville, FL 32208 (904) 766-9671 for visitation FRIDAY from 5PM until 7PM and Saturday at the church from 9AM until the hour of service. A Funeral Service will be held 1PM, SATURDAY, April 21, 2019 at Northside Church of Christ, 4736 Avenue B, Jacksonville, FL 32209, Brother Charlie McClendon, Senior Minister, officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 18, 2019
