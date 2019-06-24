Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
MORGAN, Stephanie Ruth Jackson Mrs. Stephanie Ruth Jackson Morgan of Atlanta entered into rest on June 19, 2019. Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 11 am, First Congregational Church, 105 Courtland St NE, Atlanta, GA 30303. Instate 10 am. Interment South View Cemetery. Cortege will assemble at Murray Brothers at 10 am on day of service. Viewing today 11 am - 9 pm with a wake from 5 to 7 pm at Murray Brothers (404)349-3000 mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 24, 2019
