NELSON, Stephanie Stephanie Lauwereins Nelson (74), passed away in Atlanta, Georgia on June 2, 2020. She was born on June 8, 1945, in Portland, Maine to Sarah McAllister and Richard Michel Lauwereins. She married her husband Hugh Nelson in 1971, and they spent 49 wonderful years together. Stephanie grew up in Jacksonville, Florida and attended Englewood High School where she played clarinet in the school's band. She graduated from the University of South Florida with a BA degree in Education, and then taught middle school English in the Duval County School System. Several years after her marriage to Hugh, she focused on raising and mentoring her two children, Kim and Jim, as well as providing support for her husband Hugh as he pursued his career in the property and casualty insurance business. Following her family's move to Atlanta in 1989, Stephanie spent many happy years as an active member of the Sandy Springs Garden Club and Sandy Springs Society, where she established a broad network of wonderful friends. Throughout her life, Stephanie was dedicated to serving the Lord through active involvement in the churches she attended with her family. In Jacksonville, she was a member of the Daughters of the King at San Jose Episcopal Church, and in Atlanta she served as a long-time welcome greeter at The Church of the Apostles. She also was an active volunteer and supporter of Apostles' international outreach ministry, Leading the Way. Stephanie is survived by her loving husband, Hugh, daughter Kimberly Musierowicz (Martin), son James Nelson (Elizabeth), grandchildren, Nathan, William, Craig and Elyse; sister Susan Lauwereins and brother Michael Lauwereins. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, June 26, at The Church of the Apostles, Atlanta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Church of the Apostles or to Leading the Way. Express condolences by visiting; www.hmpattersonarlington.com


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 7, 2020.
