Services
Sandy Springs Chapel
136 Mt Vernon Highway
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 255-8511
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen BARTEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen BARTEK Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen BARTEK Jr. Obituary
BARTEK, Jr., Stephen J. Stephen J. Bartek Jr., (90), of Monument, CO, formerly of Dacula, GA and Sandy Springs, GA, died April 28, 2019. He served his country for 30 years in the United States Air Force Reserves and was a dedicated family man. He and Martha raised their family in Sandy Springs, GA, and later moved to Hamilton Mill where they were embraced by a wonderful close-knit community of friends and neighbors. He and Martha had 57 wonderful years together. Stephen is survived by his son Stephen Bartek, III; daughter, Gail Childers; and grandchildren, Aaron Childers, Daniel Childers, Stephen Bartek, IV, and Rachel Bartek. Viewing will be held at Sandy Spring Chapel, 136 Mt Vernon Hwy, Sandy Springs, GA 30328, from 9:30-11:30am with a graveside service at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt Vernon Hwy, Sandy Springs, GA at 12:00pm, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandy Springs Chapel
Download Now