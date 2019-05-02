|
|
BARTEK, Jr., Stephen J. Stephen J. Bartek Jr., (90), of Monument, CO, formerly of Dacula, GA and Sandy Springs, GA, died April 28, 2019. He served his country for 30 years in the United States Air Force Reserves and was a dedicated family man. He and Martha raised their family in Sandy Springs, GA, and later moved to Hamilton Mill where they were embraced by a wonderful close-knit community of friends and neighbors. He and Martha had 57 wonderful years together. Stephen is survived by his son Stephen Bartek, III; daughter, Gail Childers; and grandchildren, Aaron Childers, Daniel Childers, Stephen Bartek, IV, and Rachel Bartek. Viewing will be held at Sandy Spring Chapel, 136 Mt Vernon Hwy, Sandy Springs, GA 30328, from 9:30-11:30am with a graveside service at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt Vernon Hwy, Sandy Springs, GA at 12:00pm, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2019