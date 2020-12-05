1/1
Stephen Burdette
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BURDETTE, Stephen Lee

Stephen Lee Burdette, age 83, of Winston, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was born on August 30, 1937, the son of the late Wilburn Burdette and the late Ruth Phillips Burdette. He was a graduate of West Fulton High School and West Georgia College. Stephen served in the United States Air Force. He retired from the Housing Urban Development as an Administrator. He was a member of Consolation Baptist Church in Whitesburg, GA, where he served as a church pianist.

Stephen gave much to the community, he coached softball, mentored children and adults in ESL, hosted exchange students in their home and he loved to travel.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Diane Boyd Burdette; children: Janet Wright and Shirley Ingram, Lee Burdette and his wife, Anastacia, Brian Burdette and his wife, Rosie, Ronda Murphy and her husband, Ryan; grandchildren: Jessica, Andrew, Aiden, David, Ansley, Matthew, Amber; great-grandchildren: Colton, Grace; sister: Jean Riley; brothers: Phillip Burdette and Roy Burdett; sister-in-law: Billie Anne Burdett.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother: Alan Burdett; brother-in-law: Henry Riley; sister-in-law: Linda Burdett.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Hightower's Memorial Chapel from 4:00 PM til 8:00 PM.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Consolation Baptist Church with Reverend Mike Powers officiating. He will lie in state in the church from 1:00 PM till the time of the service.

Interment will follow the service at Consolation Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com

Hightower's Memorial Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements. 770-489-2818.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel Douglasville
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Lying in State
01:00 PM
Consolation Baptist Church
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Consolation Baptist Church
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Interment
Consolation Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hightower's Memorial Chapel Douglasville
12651 Veterans Memorial Hwy
Douglasville, GA 30134
(770) 489-2818
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hightower's Memorial Chapel Douglasville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved