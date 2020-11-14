Stephen M. Deal "Steve," age 65, of Roswell, GA passed away on November 13, 2020.He was preceded in death by his parents Hugh and Ruby Deal, and he is survived by his wife Helen Mansell, son Wesley, sister Cathy Deal Barron, and brother-in-law Merle Barron along with several nieces and nephews. He loved his family, motorcycle rides, and Georgia Bulldogs football. Steve was active in Ebenezer United Methodist Church. He spent many years with Clary & Associates as a manufacturer's sales engineer and vice president of operations.Services will be conducted at the grave site at Old Roswell Cemetery (100 Woodstock St), 2:30 PM, Sunday, November 15, 2020.