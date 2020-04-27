Resources
EDELSON, Stephen Stephen Edelson, MD, 78, passed away peacefully on April 21 at his home in Boca Raton, FL. He was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY and received his MD from Tulane University. He practiced Family Medicine and then Environmental Medicine in Atlanta and was a well known caring physician for 45 years who devoted the latter years to finding the cause and cure for autism. He retired to Boca Raton in 2013. He was a devoted husband to Terryl, loving brother to Kenneth, proud loving father to sons Richie Bradley Alex and Joshua and daughter Dana and grandfather to grandchildren Olivia Calliope Nico and Gibson. Private services.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 27, 2020
