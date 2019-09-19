|
FOSTER, Stephen Frank "Steve" Stephen (Steve) Frank Foster, age 70, of Loganville, passed away on Sept. 14, 2019 in Lawrenceville, GA after a period of declining health. A memorial service will be held Sept. 22, at 2 PM, at Cannon UMC in Snellville. Born Feb. 21, 1949 in Floyd County, GA to Frank and Mary Foster, Steve graduated in 1967 from Chamblee High School. He attended Georgia Tech where he played football for his beloved Yellow Jackets and was a three-year Letterman. Employed by Cooper B-Line, Inc., he made his career as a professional sales consultant in the electrical distribution field. He is survived by his wife, Susan; five children: Jill (Ricky) White, Jay (Kim) Foster, Stephen (Brandi) Foster, Jennifer (Jason) Smith and Grayson Foster; nine grandchildren: Evan and Collin Foster, Maxwell, Stinson, Mitchell, Leo and Hailey Foster, and Jacob and Jonah Smith; nephews: Bryce, Brooks and Brennan Manson; and cousins: Neil (Mary) Cobb, Charles (Karen) Cobb and Sammy (Joyce) Foster. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cannon UMC Children Ministries (2424 Webb Gin House Road- Snellville, GA 30078) are requested.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 19, 2019