GATSON, Stephen Grant West Union- Stephen Grant Gatson, 68, husband of Bettye Smitherman Gatson, of West Union, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019, at Cottingham Hospice House surrounded by his family. Born in Winchester, KY, he was the son of the late Grant Robinson and Emma Jane Rogers Gatson. Stephen was a retired Structural Designer and a member of Seneca Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Survivors include a son, George S. Swilley (Sweden) of Mableton, GA; daughters, Jacquelyn A. Jordan (Jay) of Mableton, GA and Bennett C. Conn of Easley, SC; five grandchildren, Meg Mihaly (Elod), Zane Adams, Braeden Swilley, Baylor Swilley and Emma Grace Conn. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Charles Robinson Gatson. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:30 am at Seneca Baptist Church. The family will receive friends 10-11:15 prior to the service. The family is at their respective homes. Flowers are accepted or memorials in Stephen's memory may be made to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, C/O GHS Cottingham Hospice House - Attention: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from May 7 to May 8, 2019