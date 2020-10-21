1/
Stephen Gould
GOULD, Stephen

Stephen Carter Gould, age 62, died peacefully on October 11, 2020. Stephen is survived by his partner Rhonda Peck O'Gorman (along with her children Adair and Everett), dear parents Robert and Arlene, beloved brother of Cathleen (Richard Hutt), Michael, Robert, Suzanne (James Dougherty), Patrice (Richard) Padilla, and Jennifer (Ray) Janowski, dear nephew of Yvonne Castellanet, and fond uncle to many nieces, nephews, great-niece, and great-nephew. He was preceded in death by his sister Cynthia. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to The Ellis Center of Atlanta (https://bit.ly/3dlUxyM) or the Georgia River Network (https://bit.ly/2Fn5ofj) would be appreciated.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 21, 2020.
