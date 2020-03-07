|
HALL, Sr., Bishop Stephen Bernard Bishop Stephen Bernard Hall, Sr., a beloved husband, father, brother pastor, and friend, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, March 2, 2020. After a courageous fight with Pancreatic cancer, Bishop Hall, a resident of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away to glory at the age of fifty-four, surrounded by his family. He was born August 1, 1965, in Englewood, New Jersey, to Reverend Edward and Anna Hall. He was raised in Atlanta, Georgia, in the inner-city neighborhood of Vine City. On July 28, 1994, he married the love of his life, Vanessa Hall, with whom he raised a family and shared in ministry. His immense love for her was deeply admired from near and far. Bishop Hall is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Anna Hall, his brothers, Mark Hall and Edward Hall Jr., and his sister Pearl Barrett. He leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted wife, Vanessa Hall; three children Ember (Kregg) of Covington, Ga, Stephen Jr. (April) and Anthony of Atlanta, Ga; sisters Jacqueline (Willie) Harris of Athens, Ga and Karen (Calvin) Goolsbee of Houston, TX, and Ruby Wilson of Detroit, MI; one brother Jeffrey Hall of Detroit, MI; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, his beloved church family at The RhemaNation Church and many friends throughout the world. Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church, 923 Valley Brook Road, Decatur, GA 30033 at 12:00 PM. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at The RhemaNation Church, 5310 Rock Springs Road, Lithonia, GA 30038 between the hours of 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM. The Hall family has entrusted Wimberly Funeral Home, Gainesville for the professional arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 7, 2020