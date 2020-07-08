Stephen McEwen

MCEWEN, Stephen "Stevie Ray" Passed away June 22, 2020 in Riverdale, GA. Born in Cullman Co. Alabama to Noel and Gwen McEwen on January 22, 1941. Graduated Westpoint High School in 1958. Moved to Atlanta to work as a truck driver for Roadway then Lionel Playworld, and as driver for Clayton Eye Center. He was a karaoke enthusiast, a former member at Forest Park Moose lodge, and a regular each morning at Martin's in Jonesboro. He was preceded in death by wife Joy, survived by children Lisa and Stephen; sisters Peggy (Frank) Dixon and Elaine (Don) Snyder; brothers Ronnie (Kathy) McEwen and Rick (Manya) McEwen, and brother in law Jack (Maureen) Spittler; and many beloved nieces and nephews. A graveside service is scheduled July 12 at Ebenezer cemetery Vinemont, AL at 1:30 PM, and a karaoke celebration will be held at a future date in Atlanta.



