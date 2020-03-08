|
NICHOLES, Stephen Stephen T. Nicholes, age 68, died peacefully on February 27, 2020. He was native Atlantan and attended Northside High School and the University of Georgia. He was loved by all who knew him. He was preceded by his parents, June Cox Nicholes and Martin W. Nicholes, Jr. He is survived by his siblings Carolyn Nicholes and Alan Nicholes of Atlanta and Martin Nicholes III (Skip) and wife Mickie of Asheville, NC. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM, on March 14, at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, Stephen would want you to make a donation to the or to .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2020