Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Goss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen S. "Steve" Goss

Add a Memory
Stephen S. "Steve" Goss Obituary
Stephen S. Goss, a judge on the Georgia Court of Appeals, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. He was 60.

Goss was appointed to the Court of Appeals in August 2018 by then-Gov. Nathan Deal. Before that appointment, he had served as a Superior Court judge in Albany for nearly 20 years.

Following the news of his death, Gov. Brian Kemp offered his support to the Goss family.

"A native Georgian, trusted counsel, and man of integrity, Court of Appeals Judge Stephen Goss will be sorely missed by countless people across our state and nation," Kemp said in a tweet. "The Kemp family asks God to give comfort to his loved ones, friends, and colleagues in this difficult time."

Read more about Judge Stephen Goss on ajc.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.