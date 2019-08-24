|
Stephen S. Goss, a judge on the Georgia Court of Appeals, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. He was 60.
Goss was appointed to the Court of Appeals in August 2018 by then-Gov. Nathan Deal. Before that appointment, he had served as a Superior Court judge in Albany for nearly 20 years.
Following the news of his death, Gov. Brian Kemp offered his support to the Goss family.
"A native Georgian, trusted counsel, and man of integrity, Court of Appeals Judge Stephen Goss will be sorely missed by countless people across our state and nation," Kemp said in a tweet. "The Kemp family asks God to give comfort to his loved ones, friends, and colleagues in this difficult time."
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 24, 2019