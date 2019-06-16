WILBER, Stephen S. Stephen S. Wilber, passed away peacefully at his home in Grayson, Georgia, at the age of 82. He had preached the Gospel for more than 50 years, traveling, and ministering in the U.S and abroad. Born in central Pennsylvania in 1937, Mr. Wilber was the only child of Josephine Schickling and Stephen Sebastian Wilber. At a young age, he answered the call of God and began preaching throughout the U.S. He met Roberta Boyd during one such preaching engagement, and in 1965 they married. Steve Wilber and his family eventually relocated to central New York, where he spent 17 years as a resident teacher at Pinecrest Bible Training Center. After pastoring for nine years near Atlanta, Georgia, he traveled as a pastor-at-large. Steve Wilber is survived by his wife of 54 years; four children, Steve, Tanya, Eric, and Roxane; and four grandchildren, Sebastian, Scarlett, Genevieve, and Magnus. Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Tom M. Wages Funeral Home, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA, 30078 (770-979-3200). Services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Pastors Bob Lake and Tom Worth will be officiating. Interment will follow at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Grayson. "Then said they unto Him, What shall we do, that we might work the works of God: Jesus answered, and said unto them, This is the work of God, that ye believe on Him whom He hath sent." John 6: 28-29. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary