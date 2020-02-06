Services
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Arlington Memorial Park
201 Mt. Vernon Hwy NW
Sandy Springs, GA
SOBELL, Stephen Stephen Sobell, age 77, of Roswell, GA passed away on February 5th, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Happy Sobell, son, David Sobell, daughter and son-in-law, Deb and Danny Pralgo, and grandsons, Jake and Max Pralgo. He was born in Charlotte, NC and was retired from his flooring business. He adored his grandsons and his favorite pastime was watching them play baseball. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . A graveside service will be held at 1 PM, on Friday, February 7th, at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 with Rabbi Steven Lebow officiating. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 6, 2020
