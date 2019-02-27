Resources
VASEN, J. Stephen J. Stephen Vasen, age 83, of Atlanta, GA passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. He was born in Jackson, Minnesota on August 1, 1935. Steve graduated from the local schools there and then attended Wheaton College. He was married to Maxine Ebeling on July 31, 1958. Steve had a career in Commercial and Multi-family Real Estate spanning several decades and served for many years on The DeKalb Development Authority. He was a long time member of Peachtree Christian Church and had a passion for many of the churches' outreach ministries. He is survived by his spouse, Maxine and his daughter, Sarah Vasen Farmer and numerous friends. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Peachtree Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Intervarsity Christian Fellowship (www.InterVarsity.org) and/or Wycliffe Bible Translators (www.wycliffe.org).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
