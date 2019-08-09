|
HOWARD, Sterling Mason Funeral service for Mr. Sterling Mason Howard will be held Aug. 10, 2019 at 11 AM at Cathedral of Faith Church Of God In Christ, 1137 Avon Ave., SW, Dr. Arthur Mosley, Pastor, Eulogist, Bishop Dexter Johnson, Sr., officiating. Entombment, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The remains will be placed in state at the church at 10 AM. The family will receive friends this evening (Friday) at our chapel from 7 PM - 8 PM. Survivors are his wife, Alexis; son, Mason; father, Rodney L. Howard, Sr.; mother, Veronda Hill Perkins (Marion); brother, Rodney L. Howard, II. (Jerrica Cecila); sister, Veronda Williams (Shawn); a host of other relatives and friends. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 9, 2019