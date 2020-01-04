|
BERRIER, Steve Steven William Berrier, 72, passed away peacefully at his home in Snellville, GA on December 23, 2019. Steve was born in Des Moines, IA to H. William "Bill" and Carolyn "Sally" Berrier. He attended Urbandale High School and graduated from the University of South Dakota. Steve began his career in mortgage banking in Iowa and it took him and his family to Kansas, Arizona, California and Georgia. He retired from Fannie Mae in March 2015. He made and maintained many lasting friendships in every location they lived. Steve was a great practical joker, he enjoyed listening to bluegrass music, watching old Westerns and fishing with his brother, Charlie. His biggest enjoyment was spending time with his family and friends. Steve is survived by his wife, Mary and son, Joseph; sisters: Marta (Louis) Doyle, Sallie (Mario) Martinez; brothers: Charlie (Lynn) and Tim (Martha); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Stephanie and his parents. The family will hold a private celebration of Steve's life at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 4, 2020