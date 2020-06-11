BLACK, Steve Col. Steve Kenneth Black was born in the Center Community, Cartersville, GA, on January 1, 1943, to Berl Kenneth and Maxine Bennett Black. Steve passed from this realm at his home on June 9, 2020, after a courageous fourteen year battle with Parkinson's disease. Steve was a 1961 graduate of Cass High School, where he excelled in academics and sports, ...especially basketball. His performance on the courts was a force to be reckoned with. After high school, he graduated from Reinhardt University (with honor), attended the University of Georgia, and graduated from Brenau University (with honor), where he earned advanced degrees. On February 1, 1968, he began his lifelong career with the GA Department of Natural Resources as a conservation ranger. He earned the rank of Col., Chief of Law Enforcement, in 1987. Col. Black retired from the DNR on February 7, 1998. During his career, Steve formed the Criminal Investigative Division (CID) and was Chief Investigator for the GA Environmental Protection Division (EPD) under the direction of then-Governor Zell Miller. He was also appointed by Governor Miller to Executive Director of Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST). Col. Black was appointed by then-Governor Roy Barnes to Executive Director of the GA Building Authority at the GA State Capitol. From an early age, Steve loved the outdoors. He enjoyed primitive weapons hunting, which included hunting big game out west with his black powder rifles. He caught the eye of his guide in South Dakota when he brought two pheasants down, followed by a third one while shooting back shouldered. Duck hunting and fishing as a young child helped hone him into mastery of both. He had a close call on the Etowah when he and a friend were duck hunting, and a capsized log overturned their boat. Steve's quick thinking and physical acuity circumvented what was a "close call on the Etowah." Designing and tying his own flies for fly fishing resulted in many big ones landed - an amazing sight to see him land that fly in the exact spot. He enjoyed fishing area lakes, as well as fishing the GA coast and Florida. Col. Steve K. Black was a lifelong member of the Peace Officers Association of GA (POAG) and a member of the Cartersville Elks Club #1969. He was a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Academy (FBI) 137th Session in June, 1984. He was President of the GA Chapter FBI/NAA in 1990. For many years he was a member of the Board of Advisors for Reinhardt University. Steve also earned his private pilot's license in 1976 which enhanced his job performance, as well as for pleasure. Steve received numerous awards during his DNR career, but there was one of which he was most proud...a Commendation Award from then-Governor George Busbee for an act of bravery on Memorial Day, May 26, 1975, at Lake Allatoona, where he helped to save the lives of two drowning victims, and the life of a conservation ranger as well. Col. Black was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved grandson Garrett Steven Black. He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Betty Cline Black; sons Jeffrey Kenneth Black and his wife Lori Mills Black, and Eric Steven Black, Sr. and his wife Kimberly Sanford Black; his beloved grandsons Eric Steven Black, Jr., Trent Kenneth Black (USAF), and Davis Jeffrey Black. Steve was liked and well respected by all who knew him. He had many friends locally, and across the U.S. For years, he would call those out of town on Christmas Eve to wish them Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. He was a serious and dynamic teacher. The lessons he learned from his parents he passed along to his sons - lessons in wildlife conservation, good sportsmanship, marksmanship, to name a few. His work ethic, optimism, generosity, and positive life drive are reflected in his sons, and for generations to come will live on. Steve was a constant bright light to everyone he knew. He loved and was loved dearly by his family and friends. Steve will be deeply missed - his inspiration, love, and legacy will long be reflected upon with thankfulness that we, his family, knew and loved him beyond mortal words. A Graveside Service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to express condolences to the family may participate in a drive-through visitation leaving Owen Funeral on Saturday, June 13, at 10:15 AM, and processing to Center Baptist Church, in the Center Community.. The procession will be led by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) law enforcement officers who will stand post during the drive-through. Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to sign the online register. Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Dr., Cartersville, GA, 30120, has charge of the arrangements.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 11, 2020.