Services
Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
3088 Highway 120
Duluth, GA 30096
(770) 476-2535
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve GOOLSBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve GOOLSBY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steve GOOLSBY Obituary
GOOLSBY, Steve Alan On Sunday, July 28th 2019, Steve Alan Goolsby of Suwanee left this life for the next. A dedicated husband, father and friend, he most enjoyed spending time with those he loved, supporting UK and UGA athletics, restoring cars and enjoying nature. He will be missed most for his witty humor and unending love. He was born April 6th, 1951 in Lexington, KY and grew up in Louisville, KY before obtaining a BA in Accounting at Georgia State University and settling in Suwanee, GA. Steve was predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth and James and his brothers, Richard and Jack. He is survived by his loving wife, Cassandra, his children, Kyle and Sarah, his son-in-law, Brian, his brother, James, and his grandchildren, Elias (EA) and Jamison (Jamis). His family requests donations to the Georgia Wildlife Federation or the Gwinnett Humane Society in lieu of flowers. A memorial service will be held in his honor on August 3rd at 2:00 pm at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
Download Now