|
|
GOOLSBY, Steve Alan On Sunday, July 28th 2019, Steve Alan Goolsby of Suwanee left this life for the next. A dedicated husband, father and friend, he most enjoyed spending time with those he loved, supporting UK and UGA athletics, restoring cars and enjoying nature. He will be missed most for his witty humor and unending love. He was born April 6th, 1951 in Lexington, KY and grew up in Louisville, KY before obtaining a BA in Accounting at Georgia State University and settling in Suwanee, GA. Steve was predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth and James and his brothers, Richard and Jack. He is survived by his loving wife, Cassandra, his children, Kyle and Sarah, his son-in-law, Brian, his brother, James, and his grandchildren, Elias (EA) and Jamison (Jamis). His family requests donations to the Georgia Wildlife Federation or the Gwinnett Humane Society in lieu of flowers. A memorial service will be held in his honor on August 3rd at 2:00 pm at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 31, 2019