RACHEFF, Steve Anthony Steve Anthony Racheff, 98, born on May 22, 1921 in Madison, IL, passed away on Sept. 17, 2019 in Marietta, GA. Steve was a wonderful son, bother, husband, uncle, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a WWII Veteran who served in the Pacific Theater for the Army. An architect by trade, Steve also enjoyed playing the harmonica, piano, and violin, building model train boards and drawing. He will be missed.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 4, 2019