1/
Steven Blackstone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLACKSTONE, Sr., Steven Clarence Steven Clarence Blackstone, Sr., son of the late Reverend Richard and Mildred Blackstone, was born on October 15, 1957 in Trenton, New Jersey. He passed away on August 20, 2020 at Piedmont Fayette Hospital, in Fayetteville, Georgia Steve accepted Christ at an early age and loved the Lord. At the time of his death, he was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church of Jonesboro, Georgia where he attended Sunday services and bible study weekly. He leaves to mourn his passing his children, Salina Crayton of Austell, GA, Steven Blackstone II of Tampa, FL, Renee Smith of Ewing, NJ, Henrietta Blackstone of Ewing, NJ, 5 grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved