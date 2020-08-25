BLACKSTONE, Sr., Steven Clarence Steven Clarence Blackstone, Sr., son of the late Reverend Richard and Mildred Blackstone, was born on October 15, 1957 in Trenton, New Jersey. He passed away on August 20, 2020 at Piedmont Fayette Hospital, in Fayetteville, Georgia Steve accepted Christ at an early age and loved the Lord. At the time of his death, he was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church of Jonesboro, Georgia where he attended Sunday services and bible study weekly. He leaves to mourn his passing his children, Salina Crayton of Austell, GA, Steven Blackstone II of Tampa, FL, Renee Smith of Ewing, NJ, Henrietta Blackstone of Ewing, NJ, 5 grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.



