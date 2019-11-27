|
BOMAR, Jr., Steve Herren Dr. Steve Herren Bomar, Jr., of Atlanta, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the age of 82. He was preceded by his parents, Steve Herren Bomar, Sr. and Reba Murphy Bomar, his sister Nancy Bomar Weinert, and his grandson Benjamin Christopher Nickerson. Steve held a BS, MS, and PhD in Chemical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He continued his career at the Georgia Tech Research Institute, where he specialized in high-temperature technology and authored multiple patents. He retired in 1991 after 33 years, and his work is still referenced today. Steve proudly served his country in the United States Army, where he achieved the rank of Captain, and was a proud member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church for 72 years. He served the church in many capacities, including as a deacon and elder as well as in the television ministry and print shop. Steve is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sandra Badger Bomar, and his two daughters, Karen Bomar Nickerson and Jane Bomar Crim. He was fiercely loyal and endlessly loving to his family, including his eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His family always knew that he was on their side, and he taught them the importance of honesty, autonomy, and education. Steve will be lovingly remembered by his wife, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 2 PM, at Peachtree Presbyterian Church in the sanctuary, with a reception following in the Williams Center.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 27, 2019